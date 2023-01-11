Indio boys basketball stays unbeaten in DVL action

Indio High School’s boys’ basketball team has been a team on a mission this season, dominating opponents on a nightly basis. The Rajahs continued that trend Tuesday evening with another Desert Valley League win, beating Twentynine Palms 92-50.

The Rajahs improved to 17-4 overall, 7-0 in DVL play, while the Wildcats fell to 6-13 overall, 5-2 in DVL play.

Indio has been a force within the DVL the last couple of seasons. Due to COVID, last season’s league schedule was shortened from 14 games to seven, but regardless the Rajahs won the league title by going 7-0. The Rajahs have won 13 league games in a row with their most recent loss being the last game of the 2020-21 season against Banning.

The Rajahs started Tuesday’s home contest off at a blazing pace, scoring 30 points in the first period alone while only allowing eight. They entered Halftime up 55-21 and never looked back, with the second half of the contest being more of the same.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button