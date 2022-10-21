Indigenous Peoples Day supports Native American people, culture, art

Idyllwild Arts presented its Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration October 10 at its Idyllwild campus. This free event included public programming, which creatively and thoughtfully celebrated the many contributions Indigenous People make to humanity.

The morning’s events included AlterNATIVE, an “edu-tainment” overview of American History from an Indigenous perspective by renowned musician and Educator Ed Cabotie (Tewa/Hopi) and an outdoor Indigenous Foods Luncheon with a concert by Kabotie’s band Tha ‘Yoties and a collection of booths offering various cultural and advocacy activities.

In the afternoon and evening portion of the event, Idyllwild Arts debuted Erika Harrsch‘s thought-provoking Solo exhibition, “Moving in the Borderlands,” with an opening reception and artist talk.

Idyllwild Arts is the only residential arts high school in the country to offer a Native American Arts program led by a Native American director.

Harrsch is a celebrated contemporary Mexican visual artist based in New York with Indigenous roots in tribal communities in Mexico. Through a variety of mediums including installation, photography, projection, mixed-media and performance, the exhibition examines the concept of Hospitality in the context of Transnational movement, knowledge systems, cultural identity, community and separation through the intersection of civilizations.

The exhibition will be on view through Oct. 27 at the Parks Exhibition Center on the Idyllwild Arts campus.

