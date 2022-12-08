Indigenous Coach leads the nation’s top basketball team

Dan Ninham
Special to ICT

The No.1 men’s college basketball team in the country is headed by an Indigenous Coach for the first time in history.

Kelvin Sampson, Lumbee, is in his ninth season at the helm of the University of Houston Cougars, who are ranked first by The Associated Press for the NCAA Division I men’s team.

The Cougars, 9-0, remained “firmly entrenched” at the top of the AP rankings for a second week – the first time since the program’s “Phi Slama Jama” days in the 1980s led by player Hakeem Olajuwan, AP reported.

