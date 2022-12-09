Indie South spotlights Athens artists with holiday market | Arts & Culture

For years, Indie South has brought a wide selection of handmade goods, decorations and jewelry to customers at their brick-and-mortar store on Hawthorne Avenue. While many know the Modest storefront as a staple small business in Athens, this boutique not only contributes to the community of local artists, but supports them as well.

Founder and business organizer of Indie South, Serra Jaggar, says that she has always been drawn to the creativity and dedication of handmade goods and has been designing, making and selling her own creations since 2002.

“I love seeing the things that people make with their hands,” Jaggar said. “In an age of mass-producing everything, it’s really interesting to see how things can be handmade start to finish.”

Jaggar opened Indie South in 2006, and while the space sees many patrons every year, the events organized by Jaggar are what have allowed the small business to gather a following that expands beyond the Athens community.

Every third Saturday of the month, Indie South hosts their Abnormal Bazaar which takes place outside their shop. Although these markets are smaller than their seasonal festivals, they still provide Creators with opportunities that aren’t possible with an online store, such as Networking with other Creators and talking to customers.

Although Jaggar is a veteran of organizing festivals and markets, she says that it is still a lot of work to put these events on. From advertising festivals, curating applicants and being at the mercy of the weather, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

“I usually start planning at least six months out for the bigger events,” Jaggar said. “It’s a lot of different moving parts that come together to make the festival and the planning is quite lengthy.”

This year’s Holiday Hooray market is no exception. With more than 145 vendors making their way to Athens, this is the largest market put on by Indie South and one of the cities’ biggest markets of the year.

Vendors such as artist Polk Salad Abbie will be situated along the walking paths of Bishop Park from 10 am to 5 pm on Dec. 10 and 11. Food trucks offering grilled cheese, tacos, ice cream and much more will also be available to patrons.

“The markets are just huge Networking events,” Abbie Stein of Polk Salad Abbie said. “I don’t have a huge following, especially compared to other people, but I’ve made a lot of connections through Instagram and at every market I end up making a connection with somebody.”

Stein, whose mid-century-inspired illustrations make up her small business’ products, is one of the many creators that have benefited from Indie South’s markets. Based out of Duluth, Georgia, and with a name inspired by a song by Tony Joe White, Stein has been attending Indie South markets for years, but this is her first year as a vendor.

“I never pictured myself even being a part of it until I started getting a business going. It’s nerve-wracking, putting yourself out there,” Stein said. “But they’ve gotten really fun, especially when the crowd is a good crowd, like Athens.”

Stein’s experience is just one of many that proves that these markets provide artists with the exposure and human connection that online stores or social media platforms just don’t provide for small businesses and artists.