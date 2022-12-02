India’s Largest Business Literature IBLF To Kickstart Its 4th Edition In Delhi To Be Held Across 21 Cities

After the grand success of the first three Editions of India Business Literature Festival (IBLF), the IBLF organized by BW Businessworld is back with yet another edition on December 3, 2022, at Roseate House, Aerocity in New Delhi.

IBLF has emerged to become a multidisciplinary event that draws top writers, academics, scholars and publishers from India and abroad. Its program includes conversations, panel discussions and readings. The 4th edition will be held across 16 cities with Delhi being the first one. It is a Confluence of like-minded people interested in literature that has or can have an impact on individual and business theory and practice.

IBLF Delhi Edition is an on-ground Gathering of India’s Top Authors, in the non-fiction genre, each of whom have made tremendous contributions to business, politics, economies, wellness and personal coaching (self-development thought and practice).

IBLF promises you highly engaging sessions. It will be a gathering of celebrated authors from the world of business, CXOs and other prominent bureaucrats of the city, showcasing writing that has had a transformative influence on modern business theory and practices.

Speaking about the 4th edition of IBLF, Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, IBLF and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group said, “This is a place where business meets wisdom. The India Business Literature Festival being the first of its kind in the city, provides an excellent opportunity for exchanging ideas and discovering new talent. With the aim of promoting non-fiction writing, we are taking this festival to 21 cities this time, starting with Delhi.”

Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF include: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian Administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest , Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, Traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh , former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor- in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, independent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra’s group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Center for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, po et, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.

For the literati and the lovers of the written words, follow this link to join us at IBLF 2022 : https://bit.ly/IBLF2022