Indians fall against second-ranked LaPoynor

Jan. 30—FRANKSTON — A grueling second quarter put the game out of reach for the Frankston Indians as they fell to the second-ranked LaPoynor Flyers, 50-38.

An anticipated Matchup between two state-ranked ended with LaPoynor Proving why the Texas Association for Basketball Coaches had the Flyers ranked second in Class 2A. After a close first quarter where Frankston temporarily held a 6-5 lead thanks to a sweet euro-step move from Jake Westbrook, Frankston was outscored 39-28 in the final three quarters.

In that was a second quarter where LaPoynor outscored them 20-5 and created a sizable hole too steep for Frankston to climb out of. Frankston outscored LaPoynor 14-11 in the final quarter and held them to three points in the final three minutes of the game.

Despite the loss, Benton Allen proved to be a bright spot for the Indians throughout the night. Allen, usually known for his defensive prowess, led the team in scoring with 14 points. He also added eight rebounds on the night and a plethora of steals.

Jake Westbrook was second in scoring with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds. Caleb Ramsey rounded out the top three with nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

Frankston ends the season against LaPoynor Feb. 14. Right now they’ll prepare for Martin’s Mill Tuesday who is currently ranked sixth.