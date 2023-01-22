Indiana’s Race Thompson Dressed for Warmups, Game-Time Decision Against Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Race Thompson is dressed for warmups prior to the Hoosiers Matchup against Michigan State on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. He is considered a game-time decision.
Indiana released this statement an hour before tipoff.
“Indiana senior forward Race Thompson has dressed out for pregame warmup and a determination on his playing status today against Michigan State will be made at game time. He has been out since suffering a leg injury in the second half of the Iowa game on January 5 .”
Scroll to Continue
Thompson injured his knee on Jan. 5 at Iowa after starting 14 games for the Hoosiers. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Jan. 13 that Thompson has a sprained MCL. Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and has played in 114 total games in his career at Indiana.
Thompson’s return would give Indiana a boost on the defensive end and give the Hoosiers one of their veteran leaders.
- HOW TO WATCH INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN STATE: Indiana basketball (12-6, 3-4) hosts the Michigan State Spartans (13-6, 5-3) on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
- MICHIGAN STATE PREPARING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: Just 19 games into the season, Michigan State has faced a number of the country’s top big men, including Purdue’s Zach Edey, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and more. Next up is Trayce Jackson-Davis when Michigan State travels to Indiana on Sunday, a player Tom Izzo said has “sick athleticism.” CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana has won two consecutive games thanks to some monster performances from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the Hoosiers are back at home on Sunday for a huge Big Ten game with Michigan State. Here is the latest on the point spread, plus a thorough history of both teams against the spread this season. CLICK HERE
.