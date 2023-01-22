Indiana’s Race Thompson Dressed for Warmups, Game-Time Decision Against Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Race Thompson is dressed for warmups prior to the Hoosiers Matchup against Michigan State on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. He is considered a game-time decision.

Indiana released this statement an hour before tipoff.

“Indiana senior forward Race Thompson has dressed out for pregame warmup and a determination on his playing status today against Michigan State will be made at game time. He has been out since suffering a leg injury in the second half of the Iowa game on January 5 .”

