Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team

A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.

According to video of the match obtained by the Indianapolis Star, a player on New Palestine’s girls’ volleyball team began making a “monkey taunt” — a gesture in which she began scratching and beating her chest — after a timeout and on the court before play restarted against Pike, a school whose team consists almost entirely of Black players. One teammate appeared to intervene by telling the player making the gestures to stop, while a freshman player at Pike working the game as a line judge left the court as a result.

The incident was met with displeasure from Pike parents, who expressed their feelings on the matter both on social media and to local media as well. The incident is just one in a series of recent incidents against Pike players — one parent alleged that a player at Perry Meridian called Pike players “monkey” in a recent game as well.

“My child’s reaction was frustration and disappointment at both games,” Pike parent A’lleala Ransome told Fox59. “She doesn’t understand why the other girls are allowed to get away with what they did. Our girls are worried about reacting to this because they don’t want to be labeled as angry young black women.”

Speaking to the media, Pike Athletic director Kendra Champion-McAloon said Monday that the school had been in contact with New Palestine, who had been investigating and taking the matter seriously. New Palestine apologized for the incident in a statement.

“We strive for our student-athletes to represent New Palestine High School and our town with commitment, character and class,” the school said in the statement. “Unfortunately, we fell short of this goal this weekend. As an Athletic department and school administration, we see this as a teachable moment. Actions and words matter.

“We hold our Athletes and coaches to a high standard and expect them to treat all fellow competitors with dignity and respect. We thank our community for its support and look forward to a great rest of the season.”