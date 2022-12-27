Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visit a struggling Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) Squad on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Colts vs. Chargers

Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats

The Chargers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Colts allow (24.1).

The Chargers collect 28.6 more yards per game (357.9) than the Colts give up per contest (329.3).

The Chargers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 15 takeaways.

The Colts average 17.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Chargers Surrender (24.3).

The Colts collect 319.6 yards per game, 34.9 fewer yards than the 354.5 the Chargers give up.

The Colts have turned the ball over nine more times (27 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has 4,019 yards through the air (287.1 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage (407-for-603), flinging 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 145 rushing yards on 46 carries.

Austin Ekeler has picked up a team-leading 692 rushing yards (49.4 YPG) and tallied nine touchdowns. He has tacked on 95 catches for 635 yards with five receiving touchdowns.

Josh Palmer has racked up 66 receptions for 714 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 97 times, and averages 54.9 receiving yards per game.

Khalil Mack has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

This season Drue Tranquill has racked up 116 tackles, 7.0 TFL, four sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Bryce Callahan has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Chargers: CB Bryce Callahan: Unknown (Groin), OT Trey Pipkins: Unknown (Knee), OG Jamaree Salyer: Unknown (Knee), S Derwin James: Unknown (Quad), OLB Chris Rumph II: Unknown (Quad), DT Sebastian Joseph- Day: Unknown (Knee)

Colts Impact Players

This season Matt Ryan has collected 3,057 passing yards (254.8 per game) while going 309-for-461 (67%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Zack Moss has rushed for a team-high 203 yards on 48 attempts (20.3 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.

This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 86 receptions for a team-high 815 yards (62.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Zaire Franklin has collected 140 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

Rodney Thomas II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles and three passes defended in 14 games this season.

Colts: TE Kylen Granson: Out (Ankle), CB Brandon Facyson: Unknown (Illness), CB Kenny Moore II: Out (Ankle), WR Mike Strachan: Unknown (Concussion)

Chargers vs. Colts Stats