Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) visit a struggling Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) Squad on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts have lost four games in a row.
How to Watch Colts vs. Chargers
Los Angeles and Indianapolis Stats
- The Chargers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Colts allow (24.1).
- The Chargers collect 28.6 more yards per game (357.9) than the Colts give up per contest (329.3).
- The Chargers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 15 takeaways.
- The Colts average 17.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Chargers Surrender (24.3).
- The Colts collect 319.6 yards per game, 34.9 fewer yards than the 354.5 the Chargers give up.
- The Colts have turned the ball over nine more times (27 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has 4,019 yards through the air (287.1 per game) and a 67.5% completion percentage (407-for-603), flinging 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also has 145 rushing yards on 46 carries.
- Austin Ekeler has picked up a team-leading 692 rushing yards (49.4 YPG) and tallied nine touchdowns. He has tacked on 95 catches for 635 yards with five receiving touchdowns.
- Josh Palmer has racked up 66 receptions for 714 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 97 times, and averages 54.9 receiving yards per game.
- Khalil Mack has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 10.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
- This season Drue Tranquill has racked up 116 tackles, 7.0 TFL, four sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Bryce Callahan has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and six passes defended.
Chargers: CB Bryce Callahan: Unknown (Groin), OT Trey Pipkins: Unknown (Knee), OG Jamaree Salyer: Unknown (Knee), S Derwin James: Unknown (Quad), OLB Chris Rumph II: Unknown (Quad), DT Sebastian Joseph- Day: Unknown (Knee)
Colts Impact Players
- This season Matt Ryan has collected 3,057 passing yards (254.8 per game) while going 309-for-461 (67%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- Zack Moss has rushed for a team-high 203 yards on 48 attempts (20.3 yards per game) and zero touchdowns.
- This year Michael Pittman Jr. has 86 receptions for a team-high 815 yards (62.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- Zaire Franklin has collected 140 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Rodney Thomas II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 35 tackles and three passes defended in 14 games this season.
Colts: TE Kylen Granson: Out (Ankle), CB Brandon Facyson: Unknown (Illness), CB Kenny Moore II: Out (Ankle), WR Mike Strachan: Unknown (Concussion)
Chargers vs. Colts Stats
|Chargers
|Colts
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
357.9 (19)
|
319.6 (29)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
354.5 (12)
|
329.3 (3)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
83.7 (31)
|
105.2 (24)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
274.2 (3)
|
214.4 (19)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
15 (1)
|
27 (32)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
18 (18)
|
15 (28)
