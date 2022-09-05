Indianapolis Colts’ updated 2023 NFL draft pick order

The Indianapolis Colts made a trade at the deadline for final roster cuts that slightly impacted their pick order in the 2023 NFL draft.

The trade included sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

It was a trade that was eerily similar to the deal the Colts made with the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season to acquire Offensive tackle Matt Pryor.

The Colts are slated to have seven picks in the draft, but only five of them are their own selections. They traded their original third-round pick in order to move up to select safety Nick Cross while their current third-round pick is a Conditional selection from the Washington Commanders as a part of the Carson Wentz trade during the offseason.

As it currently stands, the Colts don’t have a sixth-round pick.

Here’s a look at the updated pick order for the Colts in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1



Round 2



Round 3 (from WAS)



This pick turns into a Round 2 selection if Carson Wentz plays 70% of the snaps for the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Round 4



Round 5



Round 7



Round 7 (from TB)



