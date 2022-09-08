Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans predictions, Picks for NFL Week 1

The Matt Ryan era begins in Indianapolis as the Colts travel to Houston to take on Lovie Smith and the Texans to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season.

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Colts, and it’s the veteran Ryan under center for 2022. Indianapolis hopes its offseason additions will be enough for a playoff berth this season. Meanwhile, QB Davis Mills and Rookie rusher Dameon Pierce lead a Rebuilding Texans Squad that would love to start Week 1 with a win in the AFC South.

Here’s a look at the betting details and USA TODAY’s NFL staff Picks for the Colts vs. Texans game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Colts 27, Texans 16

This is a series Indianapolis has dominated, going 7-1 against the spread in its last eight against the Texans, and with Matt Ryan slinging the ball, this offense should put up a big day against Houston.

Safid Deen: Colts 27, Texans 16

Matt Ryan’s Indianapolis debut starts with a win as Jonathan Taylor kicks off his third NFL season with at least 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns against a Texans team that has the potential to improve as the season progresses.

Lance Pugmire: Colts 30, Texans 14

The comfort of Frank Reich calling plays for Matt Ryan changes everything for the Colts, and Consensus No. 1 Fantasy pick Jonathan Taylor isn’t expected to slip at all. Houston, meanwhile, will lean on rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Jarrett Bell: Colts 30, Texans 20

Nate Davis: Colts 24, Texans 17

Tyler Dragon: Colts 24, Texans 16

Parker Gabriel: Colts 35, Texans 17

Mike Jones: Colts 30, Texans 18

