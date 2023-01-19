Indiana Women’s soccer welcomes Hannah Sullivan as new Assistant Coach

On Wednesday, Indiana Women’s soccer announced a change on the coaching staff. Former Assistant Coach Emily Basten has been replaced by Hannah Sullivan. Sullivan will assume the assistant/goalkeeper Coach role, per release.

“We are very excited to welcome Hannah Sullivan to our program,” head coach Erwin van Bennekom said Wednesday. “She will serve as an Assistant and goalkeeper Coach and will be involved in all aspects of the program.”

“Emily has been a support to me and has had a huge influence on the program over the last seven years,” van Bennekom said. “First as a student athlete, Graduate Assistant and in the last few years as an Assistant coach.”

Basten spent a total of six seasons on the coaching staff after graduating from the program in 2015. Basten transferred to Indiana for her senior year after spending her first three years at Central Michigan University. Basten served as a Graduate Assistant from 2017-18 and became a Volunteer Assistant a year later.

In 2020, Basten was elevated to a full-time assistant, overseeing the Hoosiers’ program record six wins in the 2020-21 season.

“I want to wish Emily all the best in her career outside of the game, and we all know she will be extremely successful,” van Bennekom added.

Sullivan, a native of Fishers, Indiana, will assume the same role Basten had by producing growth for the players within the program and the sport.

“I am very excited to become a part of the IU family,” Sullivan said. “I want to thank Erwin for giving me the opportunity to join this experienced and accomplished staff.”

Sullivan was a goalkeeper for Indiana State University from 2016-19, starting in 39 matches and racking up 177 saves — fifth in program history. Her 1.57 goals against average ranks second in program history.

Sullivan spent a season with Marian University in 2020-21, helping lead the Knights to a program record 21 wins.

Sullivan continued her education by earning a Master of Arts in Public Relations with Sport Administration from Ball State University in 2022. Her most recent coaching role was an Assistant at Ball State, with responsibilities including recruiting, travel and team operations. The Cardinals went 7-5-8, shutting out six opponents and making it to the Mid-American Conference Championship.

“During the hiring process, Hannah’s drive, competitiveness, expertise in training the goalkeepers and her personality stood out in the hiring process,” van Bennekom said. “It very quickly became clear that she was the best fit for our program!”

At Fishers High School, Sullivan was the standout goalkeeper, earning All-State and All-District honors in 2014, the year the team won a state championship. As a senior, Sullivan recorded 17 shutouts and a 0.3 goals against average.

Sullivan also has experience with the Indy Premier Soccer club, winning two state championships. She also played for the Olympic Development Program in 2013 and 2014.

“Having a supportive and strong environment in the locker room is key and I am motivated to assist in the continued growth of the established culture,” Sullivan said. “I am ready to get started and look forward to working with this talented Indiana team and dynamic group of goalkeepers.”