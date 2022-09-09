Indiana Women’s soccer plays to fourth scoreless draw of the season against Louisville

Indiana Women’s soccer played to another 0-0 stalemate Thursday night, this time on the road against the University of Louisville.

The Hoosiers move to 1-0-4 on the season, while Louisville advances to 3-1-2. All four of Indiana’s draws this season were games in which the ball did not find the back of the net.

After Sunday’s match against Notre Dame got canceled due to rain, Indiana had a full week off following its first win against Indiana State seven days ago.

On Thursday night, the teams combined for 17 shots and nine shots on goal, with Louisville edging Indiana in both categories. Indiana senior forward Paige Webber recorded three shots and two shots on goal; both accounted for half of the team’s total production in each category. Webber’s shots on goal came in the 27th and 79th minutes, but both were brushed aside by Louisville freshman goalkeeper Erynn Floyd.

Meanwhile, Indiana sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg made four saves. Gerstenberg picked up her fifth clean sheet in as many games this season and the 14th of her career.

However, if it wasn’t for Indiana sophomore defender Camille Hamm, the Cardinals would have taken the lead in the 14th minute. Louisville junior forward Savina Zamborini appeared to have an open goal with Gerstenberg off her line, but Hamm was there in the middle of the goal to clear the ball out. Louisville finished with five shots on goal.

The other two shots on goal from the Hoosiers came from freshman forward Izzy Smith in the 36th minute after being subbed on and freshman Abbey Iler just two minutes before time expired.

The Hoosiers remain undefeated all-time against the Cardinals, with two wins and two draws in the series.

Indiana Returns home Sunday for a Clash with the University of Memphis. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm

Follow Reporters Emma Pawlitz (@emmapawlitz) and Austin Platt (@AustinPlatter) for updates throughout the game and the rest of the Indiana Women’s soccer season.