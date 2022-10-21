Indiana Women’s golf finishes 9th at Ally Invitational

Indiana women dropped to 9th place out of 11 teams on Oct. 18 at The Ally Invitational at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi.

After the first day of competition, the Hoosiers sat in 9th with a team score of 309 (+20). The second round saw Indiana improve, scoring 294 (+5), good for fourth best across the entire field for that round.

“We came out of the gates slow which has been a problem for us so far,” head coach Brian May said. “After the first round, we settled in and started playing competitive golf.”

After the second day, the Hoosiers jumped to sixth heading into the final day with a score of 603 (+39).

Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, they struggled on the last day, scoring 307 (+19). Indiana finished with a final tally of 910 (+46).

“We just didn’t get it done in the final round,” May said. “Going forward it will be about consistency throughout the tournament.”

Junior Dominika Burdova had a career performance at the tournament, finishing in ninth with a score of 219 (+3).

“Nika played confidently, and the results were there,” May said. “She did an excellent job.”

Senior transfer Alexis Floria tied for 33rd with a score of 230 (+14). Junior Morgan Dabagia finished in 37th, shooting one stroke behind Florio with 231 (+15). Senior Valerie Clancey tied for 38th with a score of 233 (+17), while sophomore Beatriz Junqueira finished tied for 49th with a final score of 237 (+21).

The Hoosiers will conclude their fall season Oct. 24 when they travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky for the Old Stone Intercollegiate at The Club at Olde Stone.

“We’re going to be looking to come out of the Gates strong,” May said. “This team is motivated to get better and be competitive every time we get on the course.”