Indiana Women’s basketball vs. Ohio State score updates, Highlights

Well. 6 Indiana Women’s basketball has a chance to gain an edge in the Big Ten race as it hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers (18-1) are led by Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger. The Buckeyes (19-1), who are coming off a loss to Iowa, are led by Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova. The Hoosiers, Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes are all 8-1 in conference play.

We’ll have updates throughout the action, so please remember to refresh.

‘You gotta beat the best’:Well. 2 Ohio State visits another chance for history-making IU

Final: Indiana 78, Ohio State 65

Mackenzie Holmes scores 26 points, Yarden Garzon adds 20 with 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and Sydney Parrish has 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Berger adds 12 points and 6 assists.

A 27-6 third-quarter edge gives the Hoosiers control.

Cotie McMahon scores 21 for the Buckeyes, who have lost two in a row after winning their first 19 games. Taylor Mikesell adds 15. North Central High School grad Rikki Harris has 7 points and 5 rebounds.

These teams play in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 13. IU (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button