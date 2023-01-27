Indiana Women’s basketball vs. Ohio State score updates, Highlights

Well. 6 Indiana Women’s basketball has a chance to gain an edge in the Big Ten race as it hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers (18-1) are led by Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger. The Buckeyes (19-1), who are coming off a loss to Iowa, are led by Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova. The Hoosiers, Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes are all 8-1 in conference play.

We’ll have updates throughout the action, so please remember to refresh.

‘You gotta beat the best’:Well. 2 Ohio State visits another chance for history-making IU

Final: Indiana 78, Ohio State 65

Mackenzie Holmes scores 26 points, Yarden Garzon adds 20 with 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and Sydney Parrish has 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Berger adds 12 points and 6 assists.

A 27-6 third-quarter edge gives the Hoosiers control.

Cotie McMahon scores 21 for the Buckeyes, who have lost two in a row after winning their first 19 games. Taylor Mikesell adds 15. North Central High School grad Rikki Harris has 7 points and 5 rebounds.

These teams play in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 13. IU (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers on Sunday.

4:50 left 4Q: Indiana 68, Ohio State 58

OSU’s Cotie McMahon fouls out with 21 points.

Mackenzie Holmes goes to the bench with 4 fouls with 5:51 to go. They have 26 points. Sydney Parrish also has 4 fouls.

Ohio State is attacking on offense and with full-court defensive pressure.

Ohio State scores the first 7 points of the quarter.

End of third quarter: Indiana 59, Ohio State 42

Ohio State’s Taylor Thierry and Rebeka Mikulasikova have 4 fouls each. Mackenzie Holmes has 22 points and Yarden Garzon has 20, including 11 in the quarter. Sydney Parrish has 7 points and 9 rebounds.

1:42 left 3Q: Another Ohio State timeout

Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish have steals and layups on consecutive plays. IU leads 55-41 and Garzon has 20. The Hoosiers are on a 23-3 run.

3:45 left 3Q: Indiana 49, Ohio State 38

The Hoosiers have 4 3-pointers in the third quarter after making just 1 in the first half. That’s a 17-0 run. Yarden Garzon has matched Mackenzie Holmes with 18 points.

4:47 left in 3Q: Indiana 43, Ohio State 38

IU scores 11 straight points.

Chloe Moore-McNeil’s old-fashioned 3-point play gives IU a 40-38 lead.

6:27 left in 3Q: Ohio State 38, Indiana 37

Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer gives her 12 points and pulls IU within 38-37. Garzon has 2 3s, the rest of the Hoosiers 0.

Both teams struggle in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Halftime: Ohio State 36, Indiana 32

Cotie McMahon has 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting for Ohio State, while Mackenzie Holmes has 18 on 8-of-10 shooting for Indiana.

Field goals: Ohio State 46.7%, Indiana 40.6%

3-point shooting: Ohio State 14.3%, Indiana 14.3%

Rebounding: Ohio State 17, Indiana 21

Turnovers: Ohio State 6, Indiana 8

3:19 left in 2Q: Ohio State 31, Indiana 27

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon has 17 points and IU’s Mackenzie Holmes has 15. IU has 8 turnovers.

An Ohio State 7-0 run gives it a 27-23 lead.

End of first quarter: Indiana 17, Ohio State 16

Mackenzie Holmes has 11 points and IU scores the final 9 points in the quarter. The Hoosiers have a 12-8 rebounding edge.

IU, which usually takes good care of the ball, has 4 first-quarter turnovers.

4:21 left 1Q: Ohio State 14, Indiana 8

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon has 6 points. IU’s Mackenzie Holmes has 5 points.

Rebeka Mikulasikova has a 3-pointer and 2 blocked shots during OSU’s 7-0 run.

Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell scores the game’s first basket, giving her 2,000 career points.

Big crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall