Indiana Women’s Basketball To Play No. 21 Illinois For Second Time This Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — You’re not getting Déjà vu, but Indiana Women’s basketball will face the No. 21 Fighting Illini for the second time this season, except this time Illinois is ranked at No. 21.

In the last meeting at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers defeated Illinois 65-61 led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes with 23 points. Eight games later, the Gorham, Maine native still leads the team with 21.2 average points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button