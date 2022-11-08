Indiana Women’s Basketball to Open Up Regular Season With Vermont

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just like that, Indiana Women’s basketball is back! The Hoosiers open up regular season play versus the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday at 7 pm inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

This will be the first time in program history the two teams have met.

Vermont went 20-11 last season and 13-5 in the American East conference. The Catamounts return Indiana natives guard Emma Utterback and forward Delaney Richason as part of their leading seniors.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button