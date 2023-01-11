Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face No. 9 Maryland in Top-10 Home Matchup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Thursday, No. 6 Indiana Women’s basketball will take on No. 9 Maryland in a top-10 home Matchup at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers are coming off a road win they made look easy as they took down Northwestern 72-50 in Evanston, Ill. it’s Sunday. As for the Terrapins, they are on a six-game winning streak most recently over Michigan State at home.

“This is a good team,” Indiana Women’s basketball Coach Teri Moren said. “It’s a different team than Brenda’s had in the past, but you know it’s a very balanced team. They are still Athletic as they’ve always been.”

