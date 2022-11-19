Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face MAAC Favorite Quinnipiac on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Sunday afternoon, the No. 12-ranked Hoosiers will take on MAAC favorite Quinnipiac for the second consecutive season.

The Bobcats were tabbed as the conference favorite in the preseason poll and also ranked No. 8 in the Women’s Mid-Major Top 25.

“It’s not lost on us that we went up there last year and it took us until the last quarter to pull that game out, but we’ll have (Indiana) ready,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said.

