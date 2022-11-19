Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face MAAC Favorite Quinnipiac on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Sunday afternoon, the No. 12-ranked Hoosiers will take on MAAC favorite Quinnipiac for the second consecutive season.

The Bobcats were tabbed as the conference favorite in the preseason poll and also ranked No. 8 in the Women’s Mid-Major Top 25.

“It’s not lost on us that we went up there last year and it took us until the last quarter to pull that game out, but we’ll have (Indiana) ready,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said.

Following the Hoosiers’ 96-61 home game win over Bowling Green on Thursday, Moren said she gave her team a break on Friday and that Saturday would consist of a long film session reviewing some slippage in the game, such as 18 turnovers, despite a huge win.

“We haven’t turned it over that much,” Moren said. “It was just (Thursday). If you look at it, some of it was the silliness of traveling. They were unforced turnovers. We have to address that, and our kids know better.”

On the flip side, six Hoosiers scored in double figures and held their opponent to shooting 35.3 percent from the field. Indiana will take its defensive strengths plus its knowledge of last year’s Quinnipiac Matchup into Sunday’s 1 pm contest.

Last season, Indiana narrowly beat the Bobcats 67-59 on the road in Hamden, Conn. This year, Quinnipiac is off to a 2-1 start with wins over Central Connecticut State and Hartford.

The Bobcats are led by senior forward Cur’Tiera Haywood who is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Graduate transfer forward Mary Baskerville also comes off the bench to average nine points and five rebounds per game.

Indiana is led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who averages 16.3 points per game followed by senior guard Sara Scalia at 14.8 points. Three other Hoosiers in Grace Berger, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish are also averaging double scoring figures.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but we knew that’s what it was going to be,” Moren said.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. Indiana

Who: Quinnipiac Bobcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 2022 — 1 pm ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

