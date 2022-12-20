Indiana Women’s Basketball to Face Butler in Final Non-Conference Game of Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will round out its non-conference schedule with the in-state Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Well. 4 Indiana is a perfect 11-0 for the first time in Hoosier head Coach Teri Moren’s tenure while Butler sits with a 5-6 record coming off of two losses to Illinois and Marquette.

