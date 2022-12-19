Indiana Women’s Basketball: Teri More’s Hopeful Grace Berger Will Return This Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back in late November, Indiana’s Offensive motor Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Within the Hoosiers’ third Offensive possession, the senior guard hit the ground wincing in pain. Indiana finished the job she started and defeated Auburn 96-81 for their injured star.

The scare even brought Indiana head Coach Teri Moren to tears in a post game press conference. When the Hoosiers returned home after the Invitational sweep, Berger got an MRI on Sunday and was ruled out indefinitely.

