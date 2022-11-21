Indiana Women’s Basketball: Teri Moren Named ESPN Coach of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —On Monday, the Indiana Women’s basketball program announced head Coach Teri Moren was awarded the ESPN Coach of the Week after a phenomenal win over Tennessee on the road plus two more home victories.

According to ESPN’S Power Rankings column, Moren’s impressive 5-0 start plus the addition of transfer guards Sara Scalia and Sydney Parrish caught the eyes of ESPN. The network added freshman guard Yarden Garzon has gotten off to a quick start and that Moren’s added pieces surrounding Veterans Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes are strong, making Indiana a contender for the Big Ten title.

This season, Indiana has blown out almost every opponent by 30 plus points starting with Vermont and UMass Lowell. Last Monday, the Hoosiers took the trip to Knoxville and shut down Tennessee 79-67 on their own court sending them down 12 spots in the Associated Press Poll after UCLA also took down the Volunteers the same week.

Moren has been consistent with her core starting five in Holmes, Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil plus Scalia and Garzon.

Parrish is the sixth woman on the team, usually coming in off the bench quickly with explosive energy. She’s averaging nine points per game plus 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Seven Hoosiers are averaging double figure minutes while five players are two or less minutes away from that feat. Moren has said in press conferences that she has interesting pieces on her team and that they’re all improving.

The ESPN Coach of the Week always claims defense as the Hoosiers’ Kryptonite as Indiana is holding its opponents to 53.8 points per game while Indiana pops off at 89.2 points shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 71.8 percent from the Charity stripe.

Up next, Indiana will head to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Invitational versus Auburn and Memphis in the two days following Thanksgiving.

