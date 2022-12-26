Indiana Women’s Basketball Stays Put in Week 8 Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 8, the Indiana Women’s basketball team remains at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fourth consecutive week.
South Carolina still tops the chart followed by Stanford and Big Ten favorite No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes played two games this week beating South Florida in overtime and then-ranked No. 16 Oregon four days before Christmas.
The Hoosiers will face the Buckeyes in a top-four showdown on Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The next conference team in line is No. 12 Iowa with No. 14 Michigan and No. 16 Maryland rounds out the Big Ten.
This past week, Indiana had only one game in Butler for its last non-conference contest of the season. The Hoosiers shut down the Bulldogs 67-50 inside the Hall before Indiana will hit the road to face Michigan State on Dec. 29.
Below is the full Week 8 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana’s past and future opponents are marked with a ‘*’.
1. South Carolina (12-0)
2. Stanford (13-1)
3. Ohio State (13-0)*
4. Indiana (12-0)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. North Carolina State (11-1)
7. Virginia Tech (11-1)
8. UConn (9-2)
9. LSU (12-0)
10. UCLA (12-1)
11. Utah (12-0)
12. Iowa (10-3)*
13. North Carolina (9-2)*
14. Michigan (11-1)*
15. Iowa State 8-2
16. Maryland (10-3)*
17. Oregon (10-2)
18. Arizona (10-1)
19. Gonzaga (12-2)
20. Oklahoma (10-1)
21. Creighton (8-3)
22. Kansas (10-1)
23. Baylor (9-3)
24. Arkansas (13-2)
25. St John’s (12-0)
Related stories on Indiana Women’s basketball
- HOOSIERS REMAIN UNDEFEATED BEATING BUTLER The No. 4 Indiana Women’s basketball team moved to 12-0 on the season with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 21 points, and Coach Teri Moren was pleased with Lexus Bargesser’s performance off the bench. CLICK HERE
- GRACE BERGER RECOVERY UPDATE On Sunday, Indiana senior guard Grace Berger was seen at the Morehead State game in a brace without crutches. Hoosier head Coach Teri Moren said in a post game press conference that she is hopeful Berger will return this season and has been doing well rehabbing her right knee. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA STAYS AT NO. 4 IN AP POLL In Week 7, the Hoosiers will hold the No. 4 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll behind No. 3 Big Ten foe Ohio State. See the full list complete with records inside the story. CLICK HERE
