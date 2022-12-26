Indiana Women’s Basketball Stays Put in Week 8 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 8, the Indiana Women’s basketball team remains at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fourth consecutive week.

South Carolina still tops the chart followed by Stanford and Big Ten favorite No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes played two games this week beating South Florida in overtime and then-ranked No. 16 Oregon four days before Christmas.

