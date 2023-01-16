Indiana Women’s Basketball Stays Consistent in Week 11 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball stays consistent at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week.

This week, Indiana had two great home game wins defeating Maryland and then Wisconsin inside the Hall. On Sunday, 10,422 fans attended for the program’s regular season record audience, which is only second place behind the 2018 WNIT championship.

