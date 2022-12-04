Indiana Women’s Basketball Starts Big Ten Play With Illinois on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana will open up Big Ten play with Illinois at 2 pm ET.

Indiana leads the all-time series 47-30 and won 93-61 in the last meeting in Champaign, Ill. is Feb. 9, 2022. The Hoosiers’ 13-game winning streak dating back to the 2013-14 season over the Fighting Illini is the longest streak over another Big Ten opponent.

Illinois is off to a strong start this season holding a 7-1 record with its only loss being to Delaware by three points. The Fighting Illini are coming off a big ACC/Big Ten Challenge 92-71 win over Pitt on Wednesday.

The team is led by sophomore guard Adalia McKenzie who is averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Junior guard Makira Cook follows closely behind with 15.3 points and a team-high 4.2 assists per game. Junior forward Kendall Bostic has the most boards with 9.3 per game.

Illinois is averaging 85.5 points per game while the Hoosiers are a few points better at 88.5 holding their opponents to 59.63.

Indiana will enter Sunday’s Matchup undefeated at 8-0 after defeating No. 6 North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at home on Thursday.

The Hoosiers are led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who is averaging 20.6 points per game. The Gorham, Maine native has scored 20 or more points in her last three contests, which is the longest streak of her career. The last player to reach this feat was Tyra Buss during the 2018 WNIT title run.

Holmes is followed by four other Hoosiers averaging double scoring figures. Junior guard Sara Scalia is averaging 13.1 points per game while freshman guard Yarden Garzon, junior guard Sydney Parrish and senior guard Grace Berger bring up the rest of the leading scorers.

After Berger went down with a right knee injury in the Las Vegas Invitational, Parrish stepped in as the new starter as she put in great minutes off the bench as the Hoosiers’ sixth woman all season.

All time, Indiana is 19-21 in Big Ten openers and has won its last four. This game will be the fourth home conference opener for the Hoosiers.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-0)

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 2022 — 2 pm ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall—Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

