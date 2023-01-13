Indiana Women’s basketball sets the standard with a 68-61 win over Maryland

When it comes to Women’s basketball in the Big Ten, few can claim to have accomplished more than Maryland.

The Terrapins’ history was largely written during their time in the ACC, including their 2006 national title, but the Big Ten gained one of Women’s college basketball’s premier programs when Maryland made the move in 2014.

To punctuate the move, Maryland promptly went on a run to the Final Four in 2015 after winning the Big Ten Tournament. They’d go on to win the next two conference tournaments as well.

It took Teri Moren eight years to record her first win against Maryland last year in Assembly Hall. Now, this year, she has a home winning streak. The significance isn’t lost on her, she said as much after the game.

“Maryland is still Maryland and the Moxie that they travel with,” Moren said. “This team, wearing ‘Hoosiers’ across their chests, has some Moxie as well.”

That point shouldn’t be taken lightly. Maryland’s status as a program is plain to see, but what’s equally evident is that Moren has lifted Indiana arguably to that same level. The Hoosiers have been making the same Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen runs that the Terrapins have the past two years, and Moren has established Indiana’s ability to defend Assembly Hall against Maryland.

This was a hard-fought win, it didn’t come easy. Indiana was largely in control throughout despite a level of physicality that saw both Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish head to the bench Briefly with minor injuries.

Hoosier fans leapt to their feet numerous times throughout the game to protest calls from the officiating crew, with multiple players on both ends ending up on the ground throughout the game.

It came to a peak when the Terrapins tied the game with six minutes to go thanks to a largely uncontested layup in transition from Diamond Miller off of a turnover. It was immediately answered on the other end thanks to a 3-pointer from Yarden Garzon.

The next few minutes were all Indiana as the Hoosiers smothered the Terrapins on offense and got to the rim for a 9-0 run to all but cement the win.

Taking in a win over a program like Maryland is a natural response, but Moren was quick to say it wouldn’t distract Indiana from preparation for its upcoming Matchup against Wisconsin on Sunday.

“You’ve gotta win all of them in order to be able to do what we want to do,” Moren said.