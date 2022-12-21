Indiana Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated With 67-50 Win Over Butler

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Women’s basketball took care of business on Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Butler Bulldogs 67-50.

Mackenzie Holmes scored the Hoosiers’ first five points of the game, signaling another dominant afternoon. Butler was unable to stop Holmes from catching the ball deep in the paint, and she made the Bulldogs pay with 21 points. Holmes shot an efficient 8-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button