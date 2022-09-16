Indiana Women’s Basketball New Player Profile: Freshman Forward Lilly Meister

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Incoming freshman Hoosier forward Lilly Meister played on John Marshall High School’s varsity team since seventh grade. She’s only one of two players in history to total 2,000 career points.

The Rochester, Minn. native averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior.

“Lilly is a player that we have recruited for a long time,” Indiana Women’s basketball head Coach Teri Moren said.

“She has great length and skill at the forward position. She has versatility in that she can score inside, as well as step out to the perimeter and hit from beyond the arc.”

