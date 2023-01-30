Indiana Women’s Basketball Moves Up Two Spots in Week 13 Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 13’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Indiana Women’s basketball improves two spots to No. 4 after defeating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers this week.
The Hoosiers are now the highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll and also took over first place in the conference standings. Close behind is No. 6 Iowa that defeated Ohio State on the road by 11 points and then Nebraska at home earlier this week.
Maryland also moved up a couple spots after taking down Michigan 72-64 in College Park. The Wolverines moved down five spots to No. 18 because of this loss and its defeat to Indiana.
Finally, the Buckeyes were dethroned at No. 2 and moved down eight Slots to No. 10 with its losses to Indiana and Purdue on the road for a three-game losing streak. The eight-rank shift was the most of any team in the poll in Week 13.
Below is the poll complete with season records. Indiana’s past and present opponents this season are marked with a ‘*’.
1. South Carolina (21-0)
2. Stanford (21-2)
3. LSU (20-0)
4. Indiana (20-1)
5. UConn (20-2)
6. Iowa (17-4)*
7. Utah (18-2)
8. Maryland (17-4)*
9. Notre Dame (17-3)
10. Ohio State (19-3)*
Scroll to Continue
11. North Carolina (16-5)*
12. Iowa State (15-4)
13. Virginia Tech (17-4)
14. UCLA (17-5)
15. NC State (16-5)
16. Duke (18-3)
17. Gonzaga (21-2)
18. Michigan (17-5)*
19. Villanova (18-4)
20. Oklahoma (16-4)
21. Middle Tennessee (18-2)
22. Arizona (16-5)
23. Florida State (19-5)
24. Texas (16-6)
25. South Florida (20-4)
- HOOSIERS TAKE DOWN RUTGERS Sunday afternoon, Indiana Women’s basketball got its 20th win of the season with a win over Rutgers as four Hoosiers scored in double-figures led by guard Grace Berger in front of another big crowd of more than 8,000 Hoosier fans in the Hall. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA – RUTGERS MATCH NOTES Sunday afternoon, No. 6 Indiana Women’s basketball will welcome Rutgers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first meeting between the two since 2019. The Big Ten foes’ last three regular season matches were canceled due to COVID-19. Match details and how to watch are inside. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS BEAT NO. 2 OHIO STATE Thursday night, No. 6 Indiana will face No. 2 Ohio State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in a great battle for the top spot in the Big Ten. Even without two of its key players, the Buckeyes are managing to win all their games but one and will arrive in Bloomington ready to avenge their two losses to the Hoosiers from last season. CLICK HERE
.