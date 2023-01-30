Indiana Women’s Basketball Moves Up Two Spots in Week 13 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 13’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Indiana Women’s basketball improves two spots to No. 4 after defeating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers this week.

The Hoosiers are now the highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll and also took over first place in the conference standings. Close behind is No. 6 Iowa that defeated Ohio State on the road by 11 points and then Nebraska at home earlier this week.

