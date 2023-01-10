Indiana Women’s Basketball: ‘Most Potential in Terms of Their Scoring Power’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ninth year Indiana Women’s basketball Coach Teri Moren has undoubtedly created a winning and positive culture as a Hoosier. She’s had many great teams with all levels of success, but one sticks out to her — this one.

“I think this team has the most potential in terms of their scoring power,” Moren said. “We have more pieces out there that can shoot it much much better beyond the arc than just one or two we’ve had in the past.”

