Indiana Women’s Basketball Keeps Same Rank in Week 10 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball will stay at No. 6 in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina still tops the chart while Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 3 with a 17-0 record as one of three schools left in the poll with an undefeated record.

Indiana is the next best in the conference followed by No. 9 Maryland that moved up four spots this week after a road win at Rutgers and a home win versus Michigan State. The Hoosiers will host the Terrapins on Thursday evening at 6:30 pm ET.

Well. 12-ranked Iowa moved up four spots this week following a big win at Michigan to knock the Wolverines down three ranks to No. 17.

Illinois is now joining the Top 25 Poll at No. 24 even with a 6-point loss to Ohio State on Sunday. Prior to that, the Fighting Illini defeated Northwestern at home in Champaign.

Below is the full Week 10 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana’s past and future opponents are marked with a ‘*’.

1. South Carolina (16-0)

2. Stanford (16-1)

3. Ohio State (17-0)*

4. UConn (13-2)

5. LSU (16-0)

6. Indiana (14-1)

7. Notre Dame (12-2)

8. UCLA (14-2)

9. Maryland (13-3)*

10. Utah (14-1)

11. NC State (13-3)

12. Iowa (12-4)*

13. Virginia Tech (13-3)

14. Arizona (14-2)

15. Iowa State (10-3)

16. Duke (14-1)

17. Michigan (13-3)*

18. Baylor (12-3)

19. Oklahoma (12-2)

20. Gonzaga (16-2)

21. Oregon (12-4)

22. North Carolina (10-5)*

23. Kansas (12-2)

24. Illinois (14-3)*

25. Villanova (14-3)

