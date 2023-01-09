Indiana Women’s Basketball Keeps Same Rank in Week 10 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball will stay at No. 6 in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

South Carolina still tops the chart while Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 3 with a 17-0 record as one of three schools left in the poll with an undefeated record.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button