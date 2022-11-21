Indiana Women’s Basketball Keeps Perfect Record After Big Win Over Quinnipiac

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — To begin Thanksgiving break, Indiana is giving Hoosier Nation its fifth straight win of the season after defeating Quinnipiac 92-55 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.

Indiana head Coach Teri Moren admitted she was actually a little nervous about the earlier tipoff, but said her group looked good in shoot around.

Four Hoosiers reached double scoring figures led by forward Mackenzie Holmes who totaled 22 points starting the game off 7-for-7.

“I feel like we had good control of the game from the start which is always helpful,” Holmes said. “Defensively, we started off a lot better than what we did last year.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button