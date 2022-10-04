Indiana Women’s Basketball: How to Make a Deeper NCAA Tournament Run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Women’s basketball program keeps inching its way closer and closer to a banner but can’t quite seem to finish the job.

The program has made eight NCAA tournament appearances, four of which head Coach Teri Moren is responsible for in her soon-to-be nine years of coaching the Hoosiers.

In 2021, the Hoosiers advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history following that performance with another trip to the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2-seeded UConn last season.

