Indiana Women’s Basketball Heads to Las Vegas Invitational for Auburn and Memphis Matchups

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana Women’s basketball is in Las Vegas, Nev. ready to take on Auburn and Memphis as part of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Both games are slated for 8:45 pm ET.

The Hoosiers are on a five-game winning streak including a huge road win over Tennessee to give Indiana a No. 6 ranking in this week’s Associated Press Poll. Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said she’s not worried about that though, just Scouting the two games in Sin City.

