Indiana Women’s Basketball Hands UMass Lowell River Hawks Big ‘L’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball played 13 total Hoosiers who helped secure a huge 93-37 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks to tie the Hoosiers’ fourth largest win in team history with a 56-point margin.

“On a night where we got to sit our starters, it was great to see those other kids do some good things,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said.

The bench scored 42 points and as a team scored 60 points in the paint, 34 points off turnovers and 25 fast break points. Forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 17 points followed by guard Sara Scalia’s 15.

