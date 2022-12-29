Indiana Women’s Basketball: Grace Berger Still Out, Kiandra Browne With Scheduled Doctor’s Visit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday morning, Indiana Women’s basketball Coach Teri Moren gave an injury report for her team as it moves into Big Ten play on Thursday versus Michigan State.
First, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury at the Las Vegas Invitational in the early possessions of the Auburn game. She hasn’t played a game since Nov. 25.
“Her status is still indefinite, but she is moving along very nicely,” Moren said.
“Certainly it’ll be up to Grace and how she feels, but Everyday she’s doing a little bit more which is really really good.”
At the Morehead State game in mid-December, Berger was spotted wearing a leg brace extending from her upper right thigh all the way down to her ankle. However, she was walking around without crutches.
Second, junior forward Kiandra Browne hasn’t seen the floor all season as she’s been out with a thumb injury.
“KB goes to the doctor I think when we return next week, and we’re hopeful that she may get good news where she can start doing more,” Moren said.
Last season, Browne started eight out of 30 games in place of now-senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who missed eight games following a left knee surgery. Browne averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Finally, sophomore forward Mona Zaric’s status is questionable for the road game Thursday.
“Mona woke up with a bad back, so she didn’t go (Tuesday), but other than that everybody else is healthy,” Moren said.
Zaric has played in seven games for 55 total minutes this season recording a season-high seven points and three rebounds versus Morehead State.
The No. 4-ranked Hoosiers are 12-0 and have five players averaging in double-scoring figures including Berger who usually alternates with Holmes as the team’s leading scorer.
While the Hoosiers had some tough matchups in non-conference play like Tennessee and North Carolina, the real test will come when Indiana is without its best point guard in Berger and supporting forward in Browne when it comes to a competitive conference.
