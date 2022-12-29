Indiana Women’s Basketball: Grace Berger Still Out, Kiandra Browne With Scheduled Doctor’s Visit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday morning, Indiana Women’s basketball Coach Teri Moren gave an injury report for her team as it moves into Big Ten play on Thursday versus Michigan State.

First, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury at the Las Vegas Invitational in the early possessions of the Auburn game. She hasn’t played a game since Nov. 25.

“Her status is still indefinite, but she is moving along very nicely,” Moren said.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button