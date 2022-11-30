Indiana Women’s Basketball: Grace Berger Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball head Coach Teri Moren said senior guard Grace Berger is out indefinitely after going down with a right knee injury in the Hoosiers’ 96-81 win over Auburn in Las Vegas last Friday.

“She is out indefinitely, and that’s where we are right now,” Moren said. “Time will tell but right now, she’s day-to-day, and she’s obviously not going to play on Thursday.”

In the Hoosiers’ third Offensive possession versus the Tigers, Berger went down and immediately sat on the bench with her leg iced and extended across a few chairs the remainder of the game. She didn’t play in the Hoosiers’ 79-64 win over Memphis on Saturday.

