Indiana Women’s Basketball: Grace Berger Loses the Leg Brace on New Year’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The new year brings good news as Indiana Women’s basketball senior guard Grace Berger was spotted walking around at warmups without a leg brace ahead of the Nebraska game.

Berger isn’t suited up to play, but the leg brace that once extended from her upper right thigh to her lower ankle is gone. She’s wearing loose sweat pants but doesn’t appear to be hiding any large brace.

