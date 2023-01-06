Indiana Women’s Basketball Establishes New Year Routine, Mentally and Physically Ready For Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In any sport, common questions for the Coach relate to the physical well-being of the players. While that’s important, so is mental health and establishing a sound routine that mentally gets players checked into the game.

“The mental check-in, I think Everybody’s good,” Indiana Women’s basketball head Coach Teri Moren said. “I think it’s been a nice break for everybody.”

The Hoosiers had an eight-day break in December with plenty of time to rest and visit families, but the one problem with leaving Bloomington is also leaving a routine.

“I love when our kids have a routine,” Moren said. “I think our kids play better when we have a routine. By that I mean going to class, having a schedule.”

Moren has been at the helm for nine seasons now and said ever since she got to Indiana, she’s noticed her team performs better on the floor when they’re in class and establishing a routine.

“They may hate that because they probably like the opportunity to go to the mall and sleep in and do all that, but I think they’ve had their fill of that, but I do think they’re ready to get back in the swing of things second semester,” Moren said.

Moren is especially proud of the team’s production in the classroom as they averaged a 3.6 GPA, the highest mark in IU Athletics.

The grades are good, and the non-conference schedule was perhaps even better as Indiana remained undefeated. Then, the day-to-day cycle broke, and Michigan State swooped in for a win.

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes dropped 32 points and also earned Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for that performance, so it wasn’t like it was a terrible loss, but now, the Hoosiers have finally turned over the calendar page into 2023 starting with an overtime win over Nebraska on New Year’s Day.

In addition to mental health and disciplined schedule, yes it’s important to check on the injury report too. Senior guard Grace Berger has been out with a right knee injury since late November while junior forward Kiandra Browne has been unavailable the entire season with a thumb injury.

“Physically, we’re good,” Moren said. “We’re getting healthier by the minute, by the day. Both Grace and KB are headed in the right direction, so excited that we’re closer than we were last week in having all of our guys available.”

It’s visible too. Berger was sporting a brace extending from her upper right thigh to her ankle for a while but has recently been seen without it. She’s walking well, and while a concrete timetable is never a thing in sports, it’s good she’s off crutches and improving.

Up next, the Hoosiers will get another road test versus Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 pm ET.

