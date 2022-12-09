Indiana Women’s basketball comes back to beat Penn State – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana Women’s basketball didn’t make things easy on Thursday.

The Hoosiers, ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll, suffered a slow start at Penn State because of the Nittany Lions’ press defense. IU made uncharacteristic mistakes early in the game and trailed at halftime.

But Indiana turned things around in the second half, and came away with a 67-58 win over the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Mackenzie Holmes (8 for 12 from the field) and Sydney Parrish (7 for 13) tied for the team lead with 18 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil shot 3 for 4 for 11 points, and led the Hoosiers with seven assists. Holmes grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to pick up her third double-double of the season.

IU moves to 10-0 and 2-0 in Big Ten play, and now gets an extended break with 10 days before its next game against Morehead State.

Here are two big things that led to this win.

Cleaning things up is an offense

That press defense caused real problems for the Hoosiers.

Penn State applied soft pressure in the backcourt — not allowing the Hoosiers to easily stroll across midcourt, but not getting fully in their faces. IU had to pass it around a few times to get the ball across the timeline on some possessions.

But PSU often set a trap once IU did get over the line. The Lions would double-team IU’s point guard, usually either Sydney Parrish or Chloe Moore-McNeil, pin her against the halfcourt line, and make it hard to find outlet passes.

That strategy was effective early in the game. IU committed 12 turnovers in the first half, nine of which came in the first quarter. Indiana shot far more efficiently than Penn State in the first half, but the turnovers made such a difference in the game and led to PSU’s Halftime lead. The pressure flustered IU into a lot of unforced errors.

But IU was able to flip the script after halftime. The Hoosiers attacked the press with more precision, increased their ball movement, and avoided the Mistakes that plagued them earlier. IU turned the ball over five times in the second half — all in the fourth quarter.

Getting Mack Rolling

The other part of Penn State’s defensive strategy that gave IU some trouble was its aggressiveness against Mackenzie Holmes.

PSU forwards double-teamed Holmes almost every time she touched the ball early on. And the Lions tried to minimize how often that happened. They did whatever they could to limit Holmes’ touches, clogging up passing lanes and defending her physically. Other opponents have tried the same thing — North Carolina did last week at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

But it was particularly effective early in the game. Holmes had just six points at halftime, with just four field goal attempts. Some of IU’s turnovers came when unsuccessfully trying to get her involved.

Holmes was a benefactor of the overall crisper offense, once IU improved against the press. IU seemed to lob more passes in for the senior over the top, and her Talent took over once she got the ball more often.

Penn State won’t be the last team to try and make life difficult for Holmes. She’s been one of the top players in the country so far this season. Holmes was narrowly second in the country in field goal percentage entering this game, and she was tied for 11th in the country with 20.9 points per game.

This story will be updated.

