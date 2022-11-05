Indiana Women’s Basketball Blows Past Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball got off to a hot start on the season defeating Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday night.

“This was a night that was just about us and trying to play everybody, getting them minutes on the floor, and we were able to accomplish that,” Indiana head Coach Teri Moren said.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button