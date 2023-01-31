Indiana Women’s Basketball Begins Road Game Stretch With Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball gears up for its road game stretch of two games beginning with Minnesota on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

It’ll be a familiar sight for Hoosier senior guard Sara Scalia as she spent three seasons as a Gopher and finished her Minnesota career with 1,158 total points off of shooting 38.4 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from three and 88.8 percent from the Charity stripe .

The Golden Gophers have been struggling as of late currently holding a 9-12 season record and a 2-8 start in the Big Ten. It’s coming off sizable losses to Purdue and Michigan both by nearly 20 or more points.

Three Minnesota players are averaging double-figure scoring led by freshman guard Mara Brown with 14.8 points per game while sophomore forward Alanna Micheaux is crashing the boards with 8.2 rebounds per contest.

In the all-time series, Minnesota has the slight edge with a 37-35 record, but the Hoosiers have won the last eight of nine meetings dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Indiana is on a hot streak as it just earned a new No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and forward Mackenzie Holmes and freshman guard Yarden Garzon swept the conference’s Weekly honors on Monday.

Holmes leads the team averaging 22 points per contest while Garzon is second best at 12.8 points and holds a 50.5 percent from beyond the arc. As a whole, Indiana’s offense is ranked third in the Big Ten as it scores 82 points per game while the defense remains at No. 1 limiting its opponents to just 60.5 points per contest.

This past Thursday, the Hoosiers shut down No. 2 Ohio State but said the win doesn’t rank higher in their minds because they know conference play is tough no matter what team it is. After all, the Hoosiers’ Sole loss of the season came from an un-ranked Michigan State.

Now, it’s time to take care of business on the road after two great home wins over the Buckeyes and Rutgers. Indiana will then go on to face Purdue after it too broke down Ohio State last week to send the Buckeyes down eight spots in the AP Poll at No. 10.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Who: Well. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (20-1)(10-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-12)(2-8)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, 8 pm ET

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, 8 pm ET Where: Williams Arena — Minneapolis, Minn.

Williams Arena — Minneapolis, Minn. Broadcast: B1G+

B1G+ Radio: WHCC 105.1