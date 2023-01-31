Indiana Women’s Basketball Begins Road Game Stretch With Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball gears up for its road game stretch of two games beginning with Minnesota on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

It’ll be a familiar sight for Hoosier senior guard Sara Scalia as she spent three seasons as a Gopher and finished her Minnesota career with 1,158 total points off of shooting 38.4 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from three and 88.8 percent from the Charity stripe .

