Indiana Women’s Basketball Beats Wisconsin in Front of Record Regular Season Crowd

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A program regular season record-breaking crowd of 10,422 fans all witnessed the Hoosiers shut down Wisconsin 93-56 on Sunday afternoon.

The largest crowd came for the 2018 WNIT championship, but this season is also sparking major interest as Indiana improves to a 16-1 record surely to reign in even more fans.

Four Hoosiers scored in double figures, not an unusual stat anymore, led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes with 29 points. Twenty-one of those came in the first half.

