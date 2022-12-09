Indiana Women’s Basketball Beats Penn State in First Conference Road Contest of Season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On Thursday night, the Hoosiers defeated Penn State 67-58 for its first conference road win of the season improving their record to a 10-0 tying Indiana head Coach Teri Moren’s best start.

Indiana was led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes who posted her third double-double of the season off an 18-point, 10-rebound evening followed by junior guard Sydney Parrish who matched Holmes at 18.

.

