Indiana Women’s Basketball: Alyssa Geary’s Status for Morehead State Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Graduate student forward Alyssa Geary missed the Illinois and Penn State games with an ankle injury she tweaked in practice. Hoosier head Coach Teri Moren said AG is back and ready to go in a press conference Thursday.

“She’s back in practice, so I would say that yeah unless something, knock on wood here, strange happens between the course now and the game on Sunday,” Moren said. “She’s been back since Monday.”

The Providence transfer averages 8.6 minutes, 3.8 points shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 2 rebounds per game. Plus, her 6’4″ height makes her the second tallest on the team and a perfect contender to rebound and box out.

Geary wasn’t the only one who needed a break. Although Moren wouldn’t reveal who, she said some team members really needed that 10-day game break.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Moren said. “For us, we were a little bit dinged up. We played a lot of games in a 10-day period, and so I think we were mentally, physically tired — staff, players all of us.”

The break also happened to fall during Finals week. Moren said her freshmen have a more intense study schedule than most of them have to physically be in class.

To rest up and study up, Moren gave her Hoosiers both Friday and Saturday completely off. The team reconvened on Sunday and then took Monday off for finals. They were back on Tuesday and Wednesday and have Thursday off before heading back to the gym on Friday.

Moren said the practice and game breaks also give her staff time to recruit, so she’s been on the road. She was actually supposed to be in Texas Thursday, although that didn’t end up happening.

Friday, it’s back to work as the No. 4-ranked Hoosiers prep for their second-to-last non-conference game of the season versus Morehead State in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday.

“Then it starts to become normal again for us,” Moren said. “I’ve been really pleased. Sometimes you give them a day off, and they come back the next day, and it’s like oh gosh. It takes them a minute to get going…but they’ve been really good.”

Moren said practices have been efficient, and her staff is very impressed with the energy levels of the whole team.

“We’ve gotten some really good work in, but we’ve also been able to rest some of the kids that are a little bit dinged up right now,” Moren said.

