Indiana Women’s Basketball: Alyssa Geary’s Status for Morehead State Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Graduate student forward Alyssa Geary missed the Illinois and Penn State games with an ankle injury she tweaked in practice. Hoosier head Coach Teri Moren said AG is back and ready to go in a press conference Thursday.

“She’s back in practice, so I would say that yeah unless something, knock on wood here, strange happens between the course now and the game on Sunday,” Moren said. “She’s been back since Monday.”

