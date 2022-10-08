Indiana vs. Michigan updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Indiana Hoosiers are 1-6 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are out to stop a four-game losing streak at home.

It was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but IU was not quite the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ equal in the second half when they met last week. IU took a 35-21 hit to the loss column. QB Connor Bazelak had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.07 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Michigan beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-14 last week. RB Blake Corum was the Offensive standout of the Matchup for the Wolverines, rushing for one TD and 133 yards on 29 carries.

Michigan’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Iowa’s Offensive line to sack QB Spencer Petras four times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was DE Mike Morris and his two sacks. Morris now has four sacks through five games.

IU is the clear underdog, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take IU against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

IU is now 3-2 while the Wolverines sit at 5-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hoosiers rank 22nd in the Nation when it comes to sacks, with 14 on the season. As for Michigan, they enter the contest with only seven touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation.