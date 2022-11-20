Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Well. 12 Indiana (3-0) vs. Miami (Ohio) (1-3)

Tip Time: 5:30 pm Eastern

5:30 pm Eastern Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis, Indiana Television/Stream: BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo)

BTN (Matt Schumacker, Stephen Bardo) IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

Point Spread: Indiana is a 25-point favorite

Indiana is a 25-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61

Well. 8 Indiana 88, No. 289 Miami (OH) 61 Series: Indiana leads 21-3. IU won last meeting 92-77 on Dec. 10, 1994

IU back in Indianapolis

Although the Crossroads Classic has come to an end, IU’s Mike Woodson, a native of the city, said last year he wants to keep bringing the team back to his hometown.

“It’s very important. I mean, that’s home for me, man. That’s where I grew up,” said Woodson. “Give my family an opportunity, and friends, to come out and see us play.

“For me, it’s sentimental. I love Indianapolis and everything that it has to offer.”

Indiana won three games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse a season ago. They beat Notre Dame in their final appearance in the Crossroads Classic, and then took down Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers saw their 8-game winning streak in the building snapped in the Big Ten semifinals against Iowa.

Miami’s Travis Steele has IU ties:

A Danville, Ind. native, Travis Steele was named the 28th men’s basketball Coach in program history on March 31, 2022.

The last four seasons, he served as the head coach at Xavier. Steele posted a 70-50 record and made the NIT twice, including winning it last year.

Prior to assuming the head coaching role, Steele was an Assistant for the Musketeers from 2009-2015 and an associate head Coach from 2015-2018.

Prior to Xavier, Steele worked on the staff at Indiana. He joined the Hoosiers in August of 2006, taking on the duties of video coordinator. He is a Butler graduate.

Miami’s results and roster

The RedHawks faced Marshall at home on Thursday, where they fell by a final score of 95-69. They also lost to Evansville and Georgia to open the season. Their Lone win came against non-Division One program Goshen.

Miami’s 2022-23 KenPom Highlights:

Tempo – No. 51

Offensive Efficiency – No. 236

Miami’s effective FG percentage of 44.5 percent is No. 294 nationally, their percentage from three, 26.0, Ranks No. 314 and they rank No. 192 from two at 48.6 percent.

The RedHawks are No. 239 with a 25.9 percent Offensive rebounding percentage.

Miami is turning it over at a high rate — 20.6 percent (No. 242)

When they get to the line they cash in, making 85.0 percent of their free-throw attempts (No. 6).

Defensive Efficiency – No. 322

Teams are shooting a 55.2 percent effective field goal rate against Miami, with damage being done inside (No. 273) and outside (No. 272) the arc.

Miami allows Offensive rebounds on 36.2 percent of misses, No. 320. Contrast that to Indiana, who gets Offensive rebounds at a 34.9 percent clip, No. 53, and it could be an opportunity for the Hoosiers to get second chance points.

With just a 5.4 percent block rate, No. 307, look for IU to get the ball inside early and often.

One of Miami’s strengths defensively is forcing turnovers, which they do on 21.5 percent of possessions (No. 87).

