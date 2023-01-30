Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV
Indiana vs Maryland prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31
Indiana vs Maryland How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, January 31
Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Indiana (15-6), Maryland (14-7)
Indiana vs Maryland Game Preview
Why Indiana Will Win
How did the Hoosiers all of a sudden bust out of a dead season to win five in a row? The defense showed up.
The offense has been just fine all season long, but it was the D that took over lately. It’s been this simple for IU – don’t get into back-and-forth firefights.
It’s 14-1 when allowing fewer than 84 points, and 0-5 when allowing that many or more. No one has been able to get more than 70 over this five game stretch.
Maryland doesn’t move the ball well enough, it doesn’t do anything from the outside, and …
Why Maryland Will Win
The Terps can play a little bit of defense, too.
It’s been able to keep everyone under 65 over the last four games. It’s great at getting out on threes, it’s solid at holding up on the inside, and everything works night-and-day better in XFINITY.
They struggle to get the O going on the road, but at home they’re 11-1 with the only gaffe coming against a terrific UCLA team. It’s the same thing for Indiana. It’s a killer in Bloomington, but it’s nowhere near as strong on the road.
However…
What’s Going To Happen
There’s no Lightweight losses on the road for the Hoosiers, and they seemed to have fixed the glitch.
They dominated a solid Illinois team in Champaign and pushed past Minnesota in Minneapolis. They might not go off on the Terp defense, but there’s no real worry about giving up a bazillion points.
Maryland isn’t going to be able to crank up the scoring. It might be 13-0 when scoring more than 70 points, but Indiana will be able to drag this out a bit.
Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Line
Indiana 73, Maryland 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 3
