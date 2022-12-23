Indiana vs. Kennesaw State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 23 predictions from proven model

The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers will be looking to build on their 96-72 win over Elon when they face the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday night. Indiana had lost three of its previous four games, but it responded with a strong outing against Elon on Tuesday. Kennesaw State has won four of its last five games, beating SC Upstate in a 65-56 final on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Hoosiers are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Kennesaw State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 141.5.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State spread: Indiana -19.5

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State over/under: 142 points

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State money line: Indiana -4500, Kennesaw State +1500

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kennesaw State Owls

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana returned to its top form on Tuesday, blowing out Elon in a 96-72 win, shooting 58% from the floor. Freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 17 points against Elon, dishing out seven assists in 30 minutes of action. The Hoosiers were playing without leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who sat out for precautionary reasons to deal with hand/back injuries.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and he could return on Friday night. Kennesaw State has lost to all three notable opponents that it has faced this season, losing to Florida, VCU and San Diego State. Indiana is riding a seven-game home winning streak, while Kennesaw State has lost seven straight games against Big Ten teams.

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Kennesaw State comes into this game with some momentum after winning four of its last five games. The Owls have notched a pair of road wins during that stretch, with one of them being an upset win at Mercer as 3.5-point underdogs. Their most recent performance was a 65-56 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday, as they covered the 8-point spread in the process.

They have now covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have also covered the number in five of their last six road games. Indiana has been overvalued, covering just once in its last five outings. The Hoosiers are playing without veteran guard Xavier Johnson, who broke his right foot against Kansas on Saturday and is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

