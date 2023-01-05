Indiana vs. Iowa odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 5 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers will play their first game since Dec. 23 when they go on the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. Indiana has been off since beating Kennesaw State in a 69-55 final two weeks ago. Iowa is riding a three-game losing streak after coming up short against Penn State on Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 9 pm ET. The Hawkeyes are favored by 1 point in the latest Iowa vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 152.5.

Iowa vs. Indiana spread: Iowa -1

Iowa vs. Indiana over/under: 152 points

Iowa vs. Indiana money line: Iowa -120, Indiana +100

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa will be excited to return home following a pair of conference road losses at Nebraska and Penn State. The Hawkeyes are going to be without Patrick McCaffery, who is on an indefinite leave for personal reasons. Star Kris Murray returned from a four-game absence due to a foot injury in the Nebraska game, and he put together an outstanding performance against Penn State on Sunday.

Murray scored 22 of his career-high 32 points against the Nittany Lions after halftime, adding nine rebounds to help his team erase a 44-26 halftime deficit in an 83-79 loss. Filip Rebraca is averaging 19.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last six games, shooting 68.1% from the floor during that stretch. The Hawkeyes picked up an 83-74 win over Indiana in the regular season last year, and they also beat the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana needed the last two weeks off for the health of star player Trayce Jackson-Davis, who missed the final two games before Christmas break due to back issues. Head Coach Mike Woodson is optimistic that his best player will be available for Thursday night’s game. Jackson-Davis leads Indiana with 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, so his return would be a major boost for the team.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is also in double figures, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. McCaffery has been Iowa’s third-leading scorer this season, so his absence is going to hurt the Hawkeyes moving forward. They have only covered the spread once in their last five games, and they have only covered once in their last six games against Indiana.

